Michigan football makes top group for elite 2025 RB

Michigan football had looked like it was in the pole position to acquire the services of 2025 Cleveland (Ohio) Heights running back Marquise Davis and the Wolverines were all in on him. But Davis had other plans and ultimately chose to make a surprise commit to Kentucky.

Thus, onward to other prospects who can tote the rock for the maize and blue.

The good news is one of the top running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star tailback Jordon Davison, the seventh-best RB in the country, revealed his top four schools and Michigan football made the cut, along with Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon.

NEWS: Elite 2025 RB Jordon Davison is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 208 RB from Bay Area, CA is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/54wZQIRC6m pic.twitter.com/SHjmm2uzUI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2024

Ohio State is the perceived leader for Davison with two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in its favor. With the former Oregon position coach taking the same job in Columbus, it’s bolstered OSU’s chances.

But Davison is apparently intrigued by Tony Alford and what he brings to the table in Ann Arbor.

Davison is rated the No. 93 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 9 player in the state of California.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire