Michigan football makes top group for five-star offensive lineman

Michigan football is kicking off a month of big weekend visits with officials starting for 2025 recruits. Among them is a five-star in 2025 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman interior offensive lineman Douglas Utu.

Utu is officially visiting along with another five-star, his high school teammate, wide receiver Derek Meadows. Both ESPN and Rivals have designated the ultra-elite status upon Utu by placing him as the No. 11 and No. 8 player in the country, respectively.

And, on the day of his official visit, the Wolverines got some good news as Utu revealed that Michigan has made his top six, along with Washington, Nebraska, Alabama, Oregon, and Tennessee.

4-star IOL Douglas Utu is focused on 6⃣ schools and is eyeing a July commitment, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Utu is the No. 3 IOL in the On3 Industry Ranking. Read: https://t.co/OvmMIajXCE pic.twitter.com/wQUVmFo5ip — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 30, 2024

It’s thought to be a Michigan and Washington battle for Utu’s services at this juncture, but there’s a long way to go. He’s already visited Seattle but has an upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa to see the Crimson Tide next weekend.

As of current, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine indicates that Michigan will be his eventual school of choice, with a 31.2% chance he ends up being a Wolverine. At the moment, we have included Utu in the 2025 class in our latest best guess list.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire