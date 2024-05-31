Michigan football makes top group for Ohio State decommit

Michigan football was late to the party for 2025 Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass four-star cornerback Jontae Gilbert, but the Wolverines are already quite intriguing to the elite defensive back from SEC country.

The twist? He was once committed to rival Ohio State.

It’s almost been a year since Gilbert decommitted from the Buckeyes and he’s still looking for his next school of choice. And there was no thought that Michigan would be in the mix, well, because Michigan had not offered Gilbert — until just days ago, on May 29. But the maize and blue are apparently appealing to the nation’s No. 124 player in the country.

Gilbert revealed his top seven on Friday and Michigan made the cut, despite getting into the mix so late, along with South Carolina, Memphis, NC State, Louisville, UCF, and Georgia State.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ ATH Jontae Gilbert ( @J7ontaeGilbert ) has cut his list down to 7️⃣ schools‼️

–

Gilbert is a 6’1 ( 180 LBS ) ATH out of Atlanta, GA. He ranks as the 8th recruit in Georgia and the 3rd ranked ATH in the class of 2025.

–

Let him know what’s the move?! 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5w6Fp2Uni5 — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) May 31, 2024

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

A longer-framed defensive back prospect with traits worth molding for the long haul. Measured just over 6-foot-1 multiple times summer before junior season and has some verified additional length in the arms. Has repped at both safety and cornerback early on in prep career and made plays at both spots while facing respectable Atlanta-based competition. Viewed by some coaches as more of a safety on Saturdays, but might be best suited for an outside role in a physical snap-to-whistle cover scheme given what he has put on tape thus far as he’s not afraid to use his hands and squeeze vertical routes. Offers upside as a run defender as he works to get off blocks and get ball carries on the ground. Light on ball production, but frame is impressive. Top-end speed, however, a bit of a question mark given lack of data points. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact player for a Power Five program if he can keep progressing.

A track runner in high school, at 6-foot-1, Gilbert matches the ethos of the Michigan coaching staff at looking for taller defensive backs. Though he’s listed at 247Sports as a cornerback, Rivals has him listed as an athlete.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire