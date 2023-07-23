Michigan football makes top group for 2025 five-star EDGE in SEC territory

As the Wolverines work to close out the 2024 class over the course of the next five months, the maize and blue also have their sights focused on 2025.

With two commitments already in elite cornerback Chris Ewald and rising star, linebacker Mantrez Walker — both of whom are from the heart of SEC country in Florida and Georgia, respectively — Michigan football is hoping to secure more elite talent from the south in 2025.

Well, the Wolverines are in good position for one of the top prospects in the future recruiting cycle. The top edge rusher in the country in 2025, Troy (Ala.) Charles Henderson five-star Zion Grady, dropped his top 10 on Sunday, and Michigan football made the cut.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 EDGE Zion Grady is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 230 EDGE from Troy, AL is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 EDGE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/xjHFQSY4qy pic.twitter.com/6gVWYHNQWu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 23, 2023

Of course, Michigan football will face stiff, stiff competition with Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Texas, Florida State, Tennessee, Oregon, Louisville, and USC all making the cut, as well.

The 247Sports Composite has Grady listed as the No. 16 prospect in the country, regardless of position.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire