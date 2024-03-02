Michigan football makes top group for 4-star WR in heart of SEC country

If there’s one thing that Michigan football absolutely needs in the 2025 class, it’s a tall wide receiver with elite ball skills and speed.

The Wolverines have gotten some decent receivers over the past few years, but the duo who committed in 2024 — Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart — are on the shorter side. And 2023 pledges Darrius Clemons and Amorion Walker — who both have the height — have since transferred out of the program.

On Saturday morning, some good news came in the way of recruiting, in that Michigan football made the cut for 2025 Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star wideout CJ Wiley, who comes in at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and runs the 100-meter dash at 11.23 seconds.

NEWS: Four-Star WR CJ Wiley is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 195 WR from Milton, GA is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 10 WR) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/PeHFNM9ruw pic.twitter.com/eqGUn1HMXJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2024

Of course, as pictured, there is heavy competition for his services with LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC, Ole Miss, Florida State, and Colorado also making the cut.

Wiley is listed highest by On3, which has him as the No. 86 player in the country, regardless of position, and the 10th-best wide receiver in the 2025 class.

