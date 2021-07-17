Michigan football makes top group for 2023 5-star

It’s been a long time since Michigan football has been able to dip down into the state of Louisiana to get a top-rated prospect, but the Wolverines staff is hoping that 2023 sees that cycle break.

While the 2022 class is currently on the clock, 2023 prospects are starting to whittle down their list of suitors knowing that their time is coming sooner than later. Such is the case for 2023 Baton Rouge (LA) University Lab five-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

On Saturday, Ausberry dropped his list of top 10 schools he’s considering from here on in, and Michigan made the cut, along with Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Ausberry is the No. 30 player in the country, regardless of position. He’s also the No. 2 linebacker and third-best player in the state of Louisiana in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Michigan is also targeting high-level linebackers such as Drayk Bowen and Tackett Curtis in the 2023 class.

