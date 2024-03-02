Michigan football makes the top group for 4-star Michigan State legacy

Looking to sway a Michigan State legacy whose father is the color analyst on the Spartans radio broadcasts to come to Ann Arbor is a tough sell, but the Wolverines are working diligently to at least stay in the game.

Though 2025 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive guard Kaden Strayhorn certainly grew up with an affinity for the green and white — especially given his father, Jason Strayhorn, and his job on the radio broadcasting for his alma mater — he’s managed to keep an open mind. Michigan has long appeared near the top of his lists and he’s made several visits to Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, Strayhorn dropped his top 12 and Michigan football made the cut, along with MSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Texas, USC, and Mizzou.

To all the coaches who recruited me. Thank you for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/6QBZWDa8F4 — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 2, 2024

Strayhorn originally played at Detroit Central Catholic before transferring to the high school powerhouse in IMG Academy. He’s a four-star ranked by 247Sports as the No. 380 player in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds and currently has no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating his school of choice.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire