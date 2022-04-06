Michigan football makes top group for elite 2023 tight end

Michigan football lost out on one 2023 tight end in former commit Andrew Rappleyea, who flipped to Penn State earlier in the week. But one area that the Wolverines have had little trouble recruiting is at that position.

Evidence of such? Yet another elite tight end put Michigan in his top group, despite the loaded room which features standouts like Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, and up-and-comers like Matthew Hibner, Louis Hansen, and Colston Loveland.

On Wednesday, Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams shared his top eight via Twitter, and the maize and blue made the cut, along with Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Ole Miss, and Michigan State.

I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. I will continue my recruitment process with these 8 teams. I am looking forward to growing our relationships over the next few months. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ul2sOjObGy — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) April 6, 2022

With 22 reported offers, Williams is rated the No. 73 prospect in the country according to 247Sports, regardless of position. He’s the fourth-best tight end and No. 1 player in the state of Oregon.

247Sports’ Brandon Huffman compares him to Bills standout Logan Thomas:

Williams has good speed, is strong at the line, does a great job sealing the edge in his blocks and runs really well. With a good running game and a shorter passing game, he’s not targeted as often as other tight ends, but when he is sent out, he is constantly getting open and shows off his quickness and range. Can also play off the edge as a defensive end/rush backer. At times, would be used in delayed blitzes, showing off his quickness and ability to close.

Williams got his Michigan offer on Dec. 17, 2021. He’s listed as 6-foot-6, 230-pounds.