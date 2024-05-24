Michigan football makes top group for 2025 four-star OT in SEC country

If there’s one school that should have no problem luring top-flight talent along the offensive line, it’s Michigan football.

One year removed from winning two straight Joe Moore Awards, the Wolverines sent four of the five starting offensive linemen to the NFL via the draft in April — while two others were signed as undrafted free agents. Now the maize and blue are looking to bring in new talent, and one 2025 prospect is whittling down his list and has included the Wolverines.

Hailing from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High, 2025 four-star Ziyare Addison has revealed his top nine, and Michigan made the cut along with Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State, Florida, UCLA, and Stanford.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Ziyare Addison is down to 9️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 285 OT from Tampa, FL is ranked as the No. 14 OT in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ajffXlAho3 pic.twitter.com/ihvjqQyznT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2024

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

Enticing offensive line prospect with developmental upside given growth potential and movement patterns. Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 280 pounds spring after junior season and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Has played primarily tackle at the prep level, but ceiling might ultimately be highest at one of the guard spots. Still, is athletic enough to protect the corner with improved technique. Fires out of his stance and is quick to initiate contact. Frequently finds himself in control of his body and will seal off run lanes with impressive core balance. Can get caught reaching and lunging in pass sets, but does have the upper body strength to extend the arc when he gets his hands on an assignment. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can play multiple spots up front depending on how the body matures. Will likely need a few semesters in the weight room before he’s ready to go on Saturdays.

247Sports has Addison rated the No. 140 player in the country and the 14th-best offensive tackle.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire