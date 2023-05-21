Michigan football makes top group for elite 2024 safety

Michigan football continues to trend in the right direction in 2024 recruiting. The Wolverines have the top class in the country according to 247Sports and are working diligently to add to it.

The maize and blue have had mixed results in the state of Georgia, having reeled in some top prospects in the Peach State over the years, but not quite as often as those who perhaps are more flying under the radar.

2024 Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star safety Ricardo Jones might not have an offer from Georgia, but he does have offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and several others. On Saturday, he announce his top nine schools, and Michigan made the cut, along with the aforementioned.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ricardo Jones is down to 9️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 200 S from Warner Robins, GA is ranked as a Top 125 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/nr5ZCERQID pic.twitter.com/QWG6FPzGSB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2023

Jones is rated the No. 123 prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite, as well as the 10th-best safety and No. 21 player in the state of Georgia.

He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds. Jay Harbaugh is the lead recruiter for Jones in Ann Arbor.

