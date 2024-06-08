Michigan football makes top group for one of its top 2025 targets

It wasn’t that long ago that, first. 2025 Palatine (Ill.) four-star defensive tackle Jaylen Williams appeared to be a Michigan football lock; but then his recruitment to the maize and blue appeared to wane a bit.

However, things have turned around in a big way in recent weeks. As a matter of fact, Williams is on campus in Ann Arbor as we speak for his official visit — which wasn’t a given just a few short weeks ago.

Just before he made it to Ann Arbor, Williams revealed his top group and Michigan football is, indeed, a finalist — along with Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jaylen Williams is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 250 DL from Palatine, IL is ranked as a Top 25 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cg6BMaCJzo pic.twitter.com/aO9gUR30Ie — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2024

247Sports has Williams rated at No. 153 overall, regardless of position. Michigan football appears to be firmly in the pole position with four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions that he’ll end up a Wolverine — with the most recent coming earlier this week from Allen Trieu.

Here is Trieu’s scouting report:

Tall, long frame with athleticism and a basketball background. Gets off the ball with quickness and makes a good number of negative plays in the backfield. Runs by his high school competition quite a bit or wins quickly with his size and strength. Will need to get more technically adept at shedding against more even competition in college. Has a little bit of experience standing up, but we’re likely looking at a 290-300+ pound hand-down college lineman. He fits very well in an odd-front as an end. In a 4-3, he could be a combo guy but will likely grow into more of an interior player in that scheme. Still learning and has rawness to his game, but has clear high-major physical gifts and plays the game hard which is a good foundation.

Williams also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, and Wisconsin.

