Michigan football makes top group for elite 2025 cornerback

Michigan football is working diligently to secure more members of the 2024 class with all eyes on the Ohio cornerback duo Bryce West and Aaron Scott as they head into their Ohio State official visits this weekend. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines aren’t in a good spot with an elite cornerback in 2025.

The Wolverines have done a decent job of recruiting the state of Tennessee of late, having gotten players such as Junior Colson and Myles Pollard (both of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood) as well as 2024 class four-star linebacker Mason Curtis — the first to commit this cycle. Now they’re looking to add to 2025 from the Volunteer Stte.

On Monday, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant revealed his top 10, and Michigan football made the cut.

#Rivals250 CB Tarrion Grant (@Tarrion12) has released his Top 10 The No. 5 CB in the 2025 class https://t.co/uwvNtc91aU pic.twitter.com/C7hOoQbwVl — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) June 20, 2023

Of course, there’s some hefty competition as Tennessee, Nebraska, LSU, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Louisville also were named in his top group.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Grant is the No. 133 player in the country, regardless of position, and the No. 16 cornerback. Rivals is even higher on him, placing him at No. 54 overall and the fifth-best corner in 2025.

He has the requisite length that Michigan football is looking for in the defensive backfield, as he’s listed at 6-foot-4, 175-pounds.

