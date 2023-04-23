Michigan football makes top group for 2024 4-star EDGE

Michigan football recently offered 2024 Cheshire (Conn.) Academy three-star linebacker Elijah Newby, and now the Wolverines have their eyes on another standout from the East Coast high school.

It’s been a long while since he suited up in maize and blue, former Wolverines wide receiver Tarik Black hailed from Cheshire Academy, but Michigan is hoping its second comes soon. And if it’s not Newby, there’s a four-star edge rusher at the same high school who just placed the maize and blue in his top six.

At 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, Jacob Smith doesn’t have that overpowering size you might see from a premier EDGE, but he does have an impressive offer sheet. And Michigan football made the cut for his top six, along with Notre Dame, Kentucky, Nebraska, Georgia, and Alabama.

Currently, the four-star has one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating that Kentucky will be his school of choice. He’s ranked No. 208 overall according to the 247Sports Composite, the 18th-ranked EDGE, and the third-best player in the state of Connecticut.

