Michigan football makes top group for elite 2025 DB

Once upon a time, Alex Graham suited up for elite local program Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. But like many top prospects around the country, Graham transferred the prestigious Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the premier high school program in the United States.

It’s the same path that former Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy took departing Nazareth (Ill.) Academy, and Michigan football hopes that it can secure the local product as a prodigal son.

Good news on that front came on Thursday when Graham, a 2025 five-star defensive back, released his top seven. Michigan football made the cut along with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Colorado, and Utah.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Alex Graham is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 188 CB from Detroit, MI is ranked as the No. 3 CB in the state of Florida (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/8KIOWRzhiO pic.twitter.com/mPbNRZabaB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2024

Graham is listed as a safety by 247Sports and is rated the No. 159 prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite. On3 has him listed as a cornerback. Meanwhile, his highest ranking comes courtesy of ESPN which has him as the No. 63 player in the country. Rivals has him at No. 78 overall.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

A play-making defensive back prospect that began his prep career up in Detroit before transferring into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy ahead of junior season. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but looks to be pushing 6-foot with more of a stout build. Has experience working in both press-man and off coverage. Rather fluid with his backpedal and does a nice job of mirroring with his hips while trying to steer wide receivers towards the sidelines. Not one that usually shies away from contact and tends to embrace his role in run support. Lack of data points isn’t ideal, but he has looked the part as an 11th grader working opposite five-star corner Ellis Robinson IV, and did win a number of track and field awards as a youngster. Could carve out a role at a number of spots in the secondary. Must stay healthy having dealt with numerous injuries over the years, but has multi-year Power Five starter upside and tools to emerge as a difference-maker on the backend.

247Sports does have one crystal ball indicating his school of choice — Allen Trieu has put in a prediction that he’ll eventually end up a Wolverine. However, that was back in November 2022, so we’ll see how he jells with the new coaching staff, though he continues to be recruited by Ron Bellamy and new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire