Michigan football makes top group for sought-after 2025 safety

We often say, don’t pay as much attention to the recruiting stars as much as the programs recruiting them. Such is the case for one 2025 standout who has some top-tier offers and is being sought after by some high-level programs.

Bauxite (Ark.) safety Marcus Wimberly is a four-star on Rivals but a three-star everywhere else, yet he has some of the top schools in the country looking to secure his services at the next level. Considered to be one of the top targets for this new Michigan football staff, Wimberly put out his top seven on Wednesday and the Wolverines made the cut — along with Oklahoma, Oregon, Memphis, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Wisconsin.

NEWS: Class of 2025 Safety Marcus Wimberly is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 205 S from Bauxite, AR is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in the state Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/75KB9xAFfg pic.twitter.com/rDmh0BtjR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 20, 2024

Though the Wolverines are in good standing and he’s been outspoken about how much he likes the new staff in Ann Arbor, Oklahoma is currently considered the favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball with four of the five predictions indicating he’ll be a Sooner.

However, if there’s anyone who could effectively recruit against OU, it would be a head coach who happened to have played football in Norman — and that would be Sherrone Moore.

Still, the maize and blue have their work cut out for them at this juncture, though they are indeed in striking distance.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire