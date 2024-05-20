Michigan football makes top four for elite 2025 offensive lineman

The transfer portal has been hot in the past week for Michigan football but the recruiting trail as it pertains to the 2025 class has been much quieter.

But that doesn’t mean that the Wolverines aren’t doing work.

One player who’s received a lot of attention in the up-and-coming class is 2025 Doylestown (Pa.) Central Bucks East four-star interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll, who has some of the top offers in the country. Thought to be a Penn State lean for much of his recruitment, it appears that the Nittany Lions aren’t necessarily the team to beat for the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder.

On Saturday, Carroll revealed his top four schools and Michigan football made the cut along with PSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

NEWS: Elite 2025 IOL Michael Carroll is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 310 IOL from Doylestown, PA is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit (No. 2 IOL) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/PPZ8Jn4Mvk pic.twitter.com/EpbkRRxTvp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2024

Carroll also has offers from Clemson, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin, and others. He is a Penn State legacy, but at the moment, there are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for any school.

Here’s the dossier on Carroll from On3:

Michael Carroll, who goes by the nickname “Big Mike,” comes from a family of all-star athletes. His dad, Michael Carroll Sr., played football for Penn State and his mom, Letitia Carroll, was a Hall of Fame basketball player for Michigan State. “He’s dedicated and hardworking, always pushing himself to be the best,” Central Bucks East coach John Donnelly said. “Michael’s journey as a football player is not just about the game. It’s about the relationships he’s built, the lessons he’s learned, and the impact he’s had on his community. His passion for the sport is contagious.”

Carroll has made several unofficial visits to Ann Arbor, including for the 2023 win over Ohio State, and with his most recent coming in March 2024. He’s expected to visit Michigan again in June.

Carroll is the highest-rated by On3 which has him as a four-star and the No. 27 player in the country, regardless of position.

