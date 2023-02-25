Michigan football makes top four for 2024 four-star cornerback

Michigan football is working to add to what’s an increasingly good 2024 class after 2023 somewhat underwhelmed. If it’s to do that, it will need to continue to allure top-flight talent.

One such talent that’s apparently is high on the maize and blue is 2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute four-star cornerback Kenneth Woseley.

If that high school sounds familiar, that’s because it’s where current Michigan football signee, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, hails from. But pulling Woseley out of Pennsylvania will likely be a tall task given how hard Penn State is pushing.

Nonetheless, Woselely released his top four schools on Friday, and Michigan football makes the cut, along with Penn State, Nebraska and Rutgers.

and then there were 4️⃣…. pic.twitter.com/NC7XY07UCa — kenny woseley II (@kwoseley35) February 24, 2023

According to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, Woseley is listed as the No. 343 player in the country, and ranked a four-star prospect, the No. 31 cornerback, and the eighth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania. He currently has two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, both indicating he will stay in-state and choose PSU.

Woseley is making his announcement of the school of his choice on March 3.

