Michigan football makes top five for 2024 five-star DT

Michigan football is in the midst of a big battle for one of the nation’s top recruits.

2024 Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott appeared to be set to wrap up his recruitment earlier this year, with Notre Dame appearing to be his destination. However, Scott delayed his commitment and it became anybody’s ballgame.

Ranked the No. 12 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Scott is set to begin a string of official visits in June when the window reopens. And with a visit to Ann Arbor set for June 9, Michigan football made the cut for his final five, along with the Irish, Ohio State, Georgia, and Miami.

5 Star DL Justin Scott is down to #Miami, #NotreDame, #Michigan, #OhioState, and #Georgia. The 6’4 310 defensive lineman out of Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 20 player in the 24’ class. Where should he go? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CGtRmQTnMT — CFB Recruiting (@RecruitClique) May 24, 2023

Scott will visit Georgia on June 2, Miami on June 16, and Ohio State on June 23.

The evaluation from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has prototypical size and athletic ability for the position. Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country.

Michigan currently has one five-star committed in QB Jadyn Davis. In order to secure Scott, it will have to make a strong impression on June 9. Mike Elston is leading the charge for Scott in Ann Arbor.

The current 247Sports Crystal Ball indicates that it’s a Miami-Notre Dame battle at the moment.

