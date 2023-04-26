Michigan football makes top five for 2025 WR from New England

New England isn’t exactly a hotbed of talent, at least of those who get highly recruited. Sometimes, there are great exceptions to that rule.

One such prospect is Providence (R.I.) Mount Pleasant three-star wide receiver David Rodriguez. Though only rated by one recruiting service, On3, as a three-star, Rodriguez has an impressive offer sheet with Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, TCU, West Virginia, and others wooing him to their schools. Michigan football has also offered, and the 5-foot-11, 155-pound pass catcher is already looking to make a decision sooner than later.

According to On3’s Jeremy Johnson, Rodriguez has named a top five, and Michigan football made the cut, along with Georgia, South Carolina, Penn State, and Maryland.

🚨2025 WR David Rodriguez is down to five schools. Rodriguez breaks down his favorites as he works toward a potential early commitment. https://t.co/wikiBXUTpR pic.twitter.com/FO2tUlIboj — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) April 25, 2023

Currently, Penn State has the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine lead with a 33.5% chance to land Rodriguez’s services.

More Football!

Michigan football offers top-flight 2025 WR from powerhouse high school Twitter reactions: Michigan football snags four-star Jerod Smith 2024 4-star DT commits to Michigan football over SEC powerhouses

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire