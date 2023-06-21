Michigan football makes top five for 2024 4-star athlete

It’s just another day now when Michigan football becomes a finalist for a big-time recruit.

The Wolverines were named in the final five for 2024 four-star athlete, Jayshawn Ross. The Kansas City (Missouri) Liberty North prospect is listed as an athlete, but Ross is expected to play Edge at the college level. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Edge is a four-star according to the Composite. Ross is the 285th-ranked player in the class and the 21st-ranked Edge recruit in the 2024 cycle.

Ross listed Michigan in his final five along with Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

When you look at 247Sports, there are zero Crystal Ball predictions in for Ross. But according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ross is a heavy Oklahoma lean. The Sooners have an 89.9% chance to land the four-star Edge.

Ross has yet to take an official visit to Michigan. Getting him on campus could be a big development for the Wolverines.

