Michigan football makes top five for 2025 four-star cornerback

Michigan received some good news on the recruiting trail today with an inclusion in the top-five list of 2025 four-star cornerback Cameron Miller from Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey.

Miller holds a grade of .9042 from the 247Sports Composite which makes him the 286th player in the country and the 30th-ranked cornerback. Miller is listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds and would be a huge land in the wake of Chris Ewald’s decommitment. Ewald was the highest-rated player in the class and would have been a terrific recruiting leader on the trail.

Miller’s top five is comprised of Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Wisconsin. He also has offers reported from Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me to this point. Now I’ll be shifting my focus to these five schools!! @chillbelton @RivalsRichie @muffy103 pic.twitter.com/tzroGm9QvY — Cameron Miller (@Miller2Cam) February 2, 2024

Michigan has some holes in the current roster in terms of cornerback depth. Sure, the Wolverines boast arguably the best player at the position in all of college football in Will Johnson, but there’s not much depth after that. The starter for 2023 was transfer Josh Wallace who has declared for the draft, and high-ceiling sophomore Amorion Walker transferred to Ole Miss during the offseason. Michigan was able to pull three cornerbacks in the 2023 class, but with Cam Calhoun’s departure for Utah, there remains just Jyaire Hill and DJ Waller from 2023.

Projecting the depth chart for 2025 and beyond is admittedly a little silly, but there is a legitimate hole on the roster at boundary cornerback. Landing two or three high-level cornerbacks in the 2025 class is imperative to the team’s ability to field a competitive team. Michigan might dip into the portal over the summer for another veteran, but if that does not happen there will be an inexperienced starter across from Johnson in Week 1 and beyond.

Landing Miller would do little to solve the problem in 2024 or even 2025, but building up multiple high-level recruits at cornerback is not something Michigan has been able to do for the past three or more cycles.

