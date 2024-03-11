Michigan football makes top five for 2025 four-star DB

Michigan football ended up with a pretty good defensive back class last cycle, but it did so after striking out on a few of its early top targets.

The Wolverines went all-in for Ohio duo Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West only for both to stay home and become Buckeyes. Then, the maize and blue flipped Jo’Ziah Edmond from Purdue which ended up being a big move, as he made a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings, finishing as a high-level four-star.

Michigan did have an elite cornerback committed in 2025 in Chris Ewald, but Ewald decommitted and looks more likely to stay in his home state of Florida. But the Wolverines are trending for another four-star in the DMV.

Coming in at No. 222 overall according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, 2025 Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star cornerback Jamari DeLoatch has revealed his top five, and Michigan football has made the cut.

Michigan is clearly the most prolific of his finalists, with Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest rounding out his top five. The Wolverines also have three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating that he’ll eventually end up in Ann Arbor.

DeLoatch is a speedster who also runs track. As a sophomore, he posted a 10.87 100-meter dash time.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire