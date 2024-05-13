Michigan football makes top 6 for elite 2025 wide receiver

Two things can be true at once: Michigan football hasn’t necessarily been a high-flying passing team but still somewhat attracts top wide receiver talent.

The Wolverines don’t get top-flight wideouts every recruiting cycle, but players like Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black, and Nico Collins were among the elite at the position in their respective recruiting cycles. Now the maize and blue are hoping to reel in a high-end pass-catcher from a school it’s had decent success at recruiting.

2025 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter revealed his top six schools on Monday and Michigan made the cut. However, it does feel like something of an outlier compared to the others that also did: Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M — all schools with a higher penchant for passing than the Wolverines.

NEWS: Elite 2025 WR Quincy Porter is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 205 WR from Oradell, NJ is ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 5 WR) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7PcYxYod6m pic.twitter.com/1RXJMsRJzL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2024

Still, Michigan put its last three starters at wide receiver into the NFL via the draft. Roman Wilson was the highest-selected having gone in the third round to the Pittsburgh Steelers while Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson were both seventh-round selections.

Porter does not have any predictions as to where he’ll eventually end up. He is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 51 player in the country nationally and the seventh-best wide receiver in the 2025 class.

He has visited Ann Arbor having visited the week before the spring game in April.

