Michigan football makes top 5 for an OL target

Michigan football already has three four-star offensive linemen committed in the class of 2024, but the Wolverines aren’t slowing down in trying to bring in the big boys on the offensive side of the line.

On Tuesday, three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera cut his list down to five schools and the maize and blue made his top five. Michigan was listed along with Florida, Penn State, Rutgers, and NC State.

The Pointe Vedra (Florida) lineman is the 551st-ranked player in the nation according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Guarnera is the 31st-ranked interior offensive lineman and the 80th-ranked player in Florida.

There are currently two Crystal Ball predictions in for Guarnera and both predict him going to Michigan. One of the predictions is from Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting at 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman will announce his commitment on April 28.

Some other notable offers he had were from: Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan State, and North Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire