Michigan football makes top 5 for elite safety in SEC territory

Michigan football has had some success in reeling in top-flight players from the talent-rich state of Florida, but one particular safety would really be something of a coup.

The Wolverines have long been in on 2024 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star safety Zaquan Patterson, who is ranked No. 73 overall according to the 247Sports Composite, and is 247Sports’ third-best safety in the entire class. But the competition for his services have been stiff, to say the least.

However, Patterson released his top five on Sunday evening, and Michigan football made the cut. But so, too, did rival Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, and Miami.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins’ scouting report:

A hard-hitting defender that has played mostly safety on Friday nights, but could eventually grow into a three-down linebacker. Made a name for himself as a youngster in the local parks for the Miami Garden Ravens before getting varsity snaps as a freshman at TRU Prep and then winning a pair of state titles as a sophomore and junior at Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna Prep. At his best when he’s asked to come downhill and make stops near the line of scrimmage as he’s a natural body striker that is quick to sift through traffic and meet the football. Has gotten more and more comfortable in both man and zone coverage over the years and has shown on the 7-on-7 circuit that he can hang with most large wide receivers and tight ends. Has assembled some of the best special teams highlights we have seen in recent years as he has blocked multiple punts and kicks at the prep level and flies down the field like a heat-seeking missile in both punt and kick coverage. Limited testing data makes it hard to paint the full picture, but should be viewed as a versatile back-seven defender with tweener measurables that could do a variety of different things and serve as a potential chess piece for a defensive coordinator. NFL upside in an era where so many teams want to spread it out.

If Michigan football is able to woo him, it would be another recruiting win over Ohio State. The Wolverines have had solid success in recent years acquiring top-notch safeties, from former five-star Daxton Hill to former four-stars Makari Paige, RJ Moten, Zeke Berry, and Keon Sabb — the latter of whom was a five-star for quite a long period in his recruitment.

