Michigan football makes top 3 for rising 2022 OT

Sometimes if a recruit is just a low-level three-star, the best practice is to see what kinds of offers they have.

And in the case of 2022 Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee School three-star offensive tackle Alessandro Lorenzetti, the offers tell the whole story as to his talent.

Though he’s rated the No. 93 offensive tackle in 2022 and the second-best player in the state of Connecticut, Lorenzetti has offers from Georgia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Michigan State and, yes, Michigan. He released his top three schools on Wednesday and the Wolverines — along with the Spartans and Nittany Lions — made the cut for the rising offensive tackle.

Grateful and blessed …. Commitment coming soon ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/6OveLPZfft — Alessandro Lorenzetti (@lorenzetti_66) June 23, 2021

There are a few reasons as to why Lorenzetti hasn’t been evaluated compared to some of the other prominent linemen in the class. No. 1, he’s originally from Montreal, Quebec in Canada but secondly, he’s also playing high school football now in oft-underscouted New England.

Lorenzetti is 6-foot-6, 285-pounds and has eight 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions all indicating that he’ll eventually be a Wolverine. He made his official visit to Ann Arbor June 18-20 in the big visitors weekend.

