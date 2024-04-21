Michigan football makes top 10 for elite 2025 edge rusher

With the annual spring game now in the rear view, Michigan football can focus more fully on recruiting. And it appears to be making some headway.

The Wolverines have yet to get a commitment in the year 2024, but that could change in a hurry now that the maize and blue have the coaching staff set in stone and are fully in preparation for the upcoming season. One prospect that appears to be giving Michigan a strong look is 2025 Edwardsville (Ill.) four-star edge rusher Iose Epenesa, who is ranked No. 20 overall, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. And on Sunday, his top 10 was revealed, and the Wolverines are a contender for his services.

Of course Iowa made the cut, as his brother — former five-star EDGE AJ Epenesa — starred at the program, as did his father, Eppy. Miami, Kentucky, Missouri, Utah, Oregon, Penn State, Illinois, and Texas also made the cut.

The scouting report per 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Played both sides of the ball as a freshman, but future is most likely as a defensive lineman. Has a varied athletic background that includes throwing in track and field and basketball. Runs well and can chase down plays. Gets off the snap and can win with a speed rush. Looking at his genetics and early growth potential, he is likely to be a big college end but will have the athleticism to stay on the edge like his brother. Projects out as a high-major player.

247Sports lists Epenesa as the top-rated player in the state of Illinois and the third-best defensive lineman.

