Michigan football makes top 10 for 4-star DT from Oklahoma

Michigan football already has one defensive tackle committed in the 2024 class in Ohio-based prospect Ted Hammond. And while five-star Justin Scott remains the top priority, the Wolverines are looking to lure a few others.

Among them is Durant (Okla.) four-star DT Xadavien Sims, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 121 player in the country, the 16th-best defensive tackle, and No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma. The last time the Wolverines pulled in the top-rated player in the Sooner state, it was former five-star Daxton Hill in the 2019 class.

On Monday, Sims released his top 10, which included Michigan, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech, TCU, Oregon, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M.

This one appears to be an uphill battle, however, as rival Michigan State has four predictions on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, all indicating that he’s a lock to end up in East Lansing.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire