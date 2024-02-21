Michigan football makes top 10 for 4-star 2025 DT in SEC country

Sherrone Moore is wasting no time in establishing his mentality when it comes to building his team, and while the first-year head coach — on the job for a month — has yet to receive his first commitment, he has the Wolverines surging in a few recruitments.

One such player is 2025 Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, the No. 139 player in the country, according to 247Sports. With 17 reported offers, Wynn has some heavy hitters, with most of them hailing from SEC territory.

On Monday, Wynn released his top 10, and the maize and blue made the cut, the only team in the north to get such a distinction.

Of course, there is heavy competition for his services. He also has Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, NC State, USC, South Carolina, and Tennessee in his top 10.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, Wynn already has requisite size to come in and be an impact player at his eventual school of choice. Michigan offered back on Oct. 16, 2023, which means that the new coaching staff will have to sell him on their vision with Jesse Minter and Mike Elston having been replaced by Wink Martindale and Greg Scruggs.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire