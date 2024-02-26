Michigan football makes top 10 for 2025 4-star wide receiver

Michigan football is working to make a splash in recruiting under new head coach Sherrone Moore, and it appears the Wolverines are making some headway. Though Moore has yet to get any commitments since he was named the headman a month ago, there have been a few recruits who have turned their face toward Ann Arbor.

One such recruit is 2025 Red Oak (Tx.) four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr., who is listed at 6-foot, 185-pounds. He has offers from all of the heavy hitters across college football, but when it came time to drop his top 10, Michigan football was one that made the cut.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Taz Williams Jr. is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’0 185 WR from Red Oak, TX is ranked as a Top 10 WR in Texas (per On3) Holds a total of 53 Offers Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/s9QkjRA1Sg pic.twitter.com/pV0jByI0jr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 25, 2024

It will certainly be uphill climbing, however, given some of his other contenders. Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Baylor also made his top 10.

Williams is listed highest by Rivals, which has him as the No. 115 player in the country, regardless of position, as well as the No. 21 wide receiver in the country.

