Michigan football makes multiple statements to the same end: ‘Free Jim Harbaugh’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan, he did not run out of the tunnel at Michigan Stadium and coach his team. Harbaugh is currently serving a three-game suspension for a recruiting violation made during the pandemic.

In Harbaugh’s weekly media availability leading up to Saturday’s contest against East Carolina, Harbaugh said, “I’ve heard people comment that it’s a slap on the wrist. It’s more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps.”

Even though Harbaugh was not on the sidelines for the Wolverines in the season opener, his presence could still be felt through the stadium. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the acting head coach and led the team to a 30-3 victory.

Before any plays were made out on the field, when the bus pulled up to The Big House on Saturday morning, J.J. McCarthy emerged wearing a t-shirt jersey that read “Free” at the top with Harbaugh and his No. 4 underneath.

Free Jim Harbaugh.

It was an emphatic statement made by the Michigan starting quarterback. But it wasn’t the only gesture the Wolverines showed in support of their head coach. In the opening possession, the offense lined up in a train formation on the field and held up four fingers — Harbaugh’s number at Michigan — before lining up for the play.

Once the ball was kicked off, all of the off-field stuff just became noise and the No. 2 team in the country went out in front of 109,000 fans and took care of business. The offense had 402 total yards of offense and scored four touchdowns. The defense gave up a field goal as time expired but was more exemplified by plays such as the early interception by team captain Mike Sainristil. All-in-all, a strong performance by Michigan.

After the game, McCarthy walked into the press conference wearing the same shirt he walked into the stadium with — ‘Free Harbaugh.’ He was making a statement: though his team was able to win the game without their head coach, his presence was sorely missed.

“It’s as simple as this. I just want my coach back,” McCarthy said. “Just simple as that. I just want him back.”

Harbaugh has built a culture where his players have bought into the system and they love playing for him. Not only his players but his coaches, as well.

With the head coach unable to even be on the premises, he appointed four coaches for the first three games to act in his stead. Week 1 saw defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm. And even he was feeling Harbaugh’s absence.

“He’s such an advocate for our players,” Minter said. “We’re trained for this situation — the way we operate, the way he empowers our players, the way he empowers our coaches. He breeds confidence into our team just with how he operates.”

The Michigan football team will be without their leader for two more games but one thing is clear from this whole situation — Harbaugh’s players and staff love playing for him and they have his back, even when he’s out of sight.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire