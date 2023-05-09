Michigan football makes final three for elite top LB target

Michigan football is continuing its ascent in recruiting the 2024 class. At the moment, the Wolverines have the top-rated class in all of college football.

While that is certainly subject to change depending on how the landscape rakes out, the maize and blue are in it for a number of top targets across the sport.

And that includes one of the top linebackers in the country.

Taking to Twitter, 2024 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles released his top three schools. Michigan football made the cut, along with fellow Big Ten school Maryland, as well as the rebuilding SEC powerhouse Florida.

Chiles is listed at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, and is rated the No. 75 player in the country, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite. Michigan football is the 247Sports Crystal Ball leader with four predictions indicating he’ll eventually become a Wolverine.

He also has offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC, among others.

The scouting report from national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:

Has verified size but does not have verified speed markers. Can easily play at 225 to 230 pounds. During several in-person evaluations burst, instincts and physical style of play stood out. Team leader with high football IQ. Productive, reliable player. Lines up in various spots, including blitzing off edge and as inside linebacker. Great body control and can contort to slip through gaps and dip to get around edge. Diagnosis plays quickly. Runs well and chases plays down from behind. Fills run gaps and is sure tackler. Athleticism is evident in person and on tape. Is strong against run. Willing to take on blocks and can stack and shed. Navigates traffic and locates ball carrier well, especially in box. Tackles through ball carrier and also delivers big hit. Understands not only his assignments but can direct defense. Is impressive with drop depths in coverage and does not bail on assignments. Closing speed flashes when playing down hill. Moves well laterally and shows ability to get to sideline. Has to continue to develop technique and increase coverage ability. Can play early at Top 10 program. Early- to mid-round NFL draft potential.

Michigan already has pledges from four-star Mason Curtis and three-star Zach Ludwig at the linebacker position. However, landing a top-100 linebacker would be a dynamic shift in terms of rankings, as the Wolverines have not brought in a linebacker of that caliber in the Jim Harbaugh era.

