Michigan football makes final five for elite 2025 five-star defensive player

Michigan football had one five-star committed in 2024 at one point in quarterback signee Jadyn Davis, but the signal caller dropped down to a four-star after participating in the Elite 11, despite having the best showing in the 7-on-7 portion. Now the maize and blue are looking to get back into the game in 2025 and are looking strong for one elite prospect who’s rated No. 6 overall, regardless of position, according to On3.

Safety DJ Pickett of Zephyrillis (Fla.) has recently narrowed down his list of suitors to five elite programs. Michigan football did make the cut, but so, too, did Alabama, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), and Georgia. Nonetheless, the Wolverines have put themselves in a good position for the No. 1 safety in the country this cycle.

Many will look at those schools that aren’t U-M and wonder how the Wolverines will compete given that name, image, and likeness in Ann Arbor isn’t of the pay-for-play variety. But in an interview with On3’s Charles Power, Michigan football may have a little ace up its sleeve when it comes to Pickett’s recruitment.

“My mom went to school there, so I have ties to Michigan. Then I have that relationship with Coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale). It is like he is my high school coach. He is easy to talk to and our relationship is really strong.”

However, in the same interview, Pickett described the Miami Hurricanes as his dream school. Though, Michigan football fans can attest, being named a dream school doesn’t always work out so well.

There’s still a bit of way to go in Pickett’s recruitment, and it certainly helps the maize and blue that they’ve worked well with five-star defensive backs in recent memory in Will Johnson and Daxton Hill.

