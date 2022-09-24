Michigan football makes clutch plays late to avoid Maryland upset, 34-27

Michigan football didn't make it look pretty, but did what it needed to late to stave off Maryland, 34-27, on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Blake Corum ran for two touchdowns, the defense came up with two interceptions and J.J. McCarthy connected with Ronnie Bell for a key third-down conversion in the fourth quarter for the Wolverines.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) makes its first road trip of the season to Iowa next Saturday (noon, Fox).

This story will be updated.

