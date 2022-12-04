Michigan football makes the CFP and its opponent is revealed

Michigan football had a perfect season.

The Wolverines went 12-0 in the regular season and Michigan won the Big Ten Championship for the second straight season after beating Purdue on Saturday night, 43-22.

Even if Michigan would’ve lost to the Boilermakers, it was a foregone conclusion the Wolverines would be in the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row — it was too good of a season.

But once Michigan won after a huge second half it was all but official — Michigan was in the playoff.

The question was: who would Michigan play?

On Sunday afternoon it became official that Michigan would be playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona against TCU. The game is set to kick at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dec. 31 will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The CFP top four were:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

