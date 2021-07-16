Michigan football makes big splash now that NIL is official

It’s been a little more than two weeks since name, image and likeness rules went into effect, allowing student-athletes to profit through endorsements of various kinds.

While many of the Michigan football players found different ways to capitalize — Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill launched clothing brands, several others joined video game streaming services, Andrel Anthony became a Barstool athlete — now there’s a more tangible, official way players can profit from their NIL.

In an e-mail sent out from M-Den, the University of Michigan’s official athletics clothier, fans can purchase officially licensed jerseys with the name and numbers of their favorite players.

And, as Twitter user Wolverine Devotee pointed out, the site makes it easy to select any player of your choosing.

Want a J.J. McCarthy official jersey? How about an A.J. Henning? Surreal. This opens up so many possibilities. Hoping to see custom Michigan Basketball jerseys. pic.twitter.com/qQKvu2tEge — ☨ Wolverine Devotee SAVE YOST 〽️ (@UMichWD) July 16, 2021

Will you be purchasing an official jersey of your favorite player?