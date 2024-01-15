Michigan football S Makari Paige makes NFL draft decision

Michigan football lost out on a lot of talent that decided to turn to the NFL draft instead of returning.

Sunday was the day that most now-former Wolverines chose to announce their departures while Monday has been mostly players saying they’re coming back — save for offensive tackle Trente Jones. There are still a few holdouts, but we got an answer on one of them late on Monday.

With Rod Moore announcing he plans to return earlier in the day, all eyes are on his defensive back counterpart, Makari Paige. The duo has started at safety the past two years and it appears you can make it three as Paige posted on Instagram that he’ll come back for his redshirt senior season.

Paige joins Moore and Donovan Edwards as one of the few who are coming back and his return shores up the defensive backfield, which, again, will be looking for a cornerback to start opposite Will Johnson. Keon Sabb could fit in as Mike Sainristil’s vacant nickel back spot, potentially, or continue to be a rotational piece at safety.

Should the defensive coordinator-secondary coach combo of Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale also return, chances are there will still be little movement of the ball by opposing offenses in 2024.

