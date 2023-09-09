Michigan football: Makari Paige out, Will Johnson, Rod Moore still questionable vs. UNLV

Michigan football's secondary appears to be even more banged up in Week 2 than the shorthanded version it trotted out in the season opener.

The Wolverines released their availability report for Week 2 vs. UNLV — now required by the Big Ten two hours before game time — and it had six players listed out: safety Makari Paige (undisclosed), cornerback Amorion Walker (lower body), cornerback German Green (undisclosed), linebacker Jimmy Rolder (undisclosed) and running backs Tavierre Dunlap (undisclosed) and Benjamin Hall (undisclosed).

Wide receiver Logan Forbes (lower body) was not listed, but underwent season ending surgery in August.

Defensive backs Will Johnson and Rod Moore are still listed as questionable, as are receivers Payton O'Leary and Darius Clemons and linebacker Christian Bolvin. Johnson and Moore were listed as questionable in Week 1, but did not play.

There was a time in the spring where Michigan's projected starting secondary was Johnson, Moore, Paige, Walker and Mike Sainristil. It's possible, of those five, only one plays on Saturday. That said, U-M's hopes are not lost in the secondary.

A potentially thin secondary is exactly the reason U-M brought in UMass transfer Josh Wallace, a three-time captain with the Minutemen. He shined on defense at cornerback vs. East Carolina, nearly coming away with an interception (he settled for a pass breakup), while former walk-on Keshaun Harris held down thee other boundary.

Meanwhile, Keon Sabb had a pass breakup of his own, as well as a career-high five tackles starting for Moore. Defensively, Moore only played 10 snaps last week, but provided experience in an otherwise thin secondary. Look for Zeke Berry and Ja'Den McBurrows to rotate in on Saturday.

The Wolverines are again without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving the second of a three-game university-imposed suspension; its response to an NCAA investigation into Harbaugh for allegedly misleading investigators (a Level I) who were looking recruiting infractions (Level II violations).

Harbaugh watched the team's Week 1 30-3 victory over East Carolina at offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore's house, who was also suspended by the program, though Moore returns against UNLV. Meanwhile, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will serve as interim head coach in the first half, with running backs coach Mike Hart to take over for the second half.

