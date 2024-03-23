Michigan football loses yet another wide receiver

The Wolverines are going to have to really scour the transfer portal if it wants to have pass catchers next season, it seems.

The wide receiver room has thinned out this offseason, with Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson entering the NFL draft while Darrius Clemons entered the transfer portal, committing to Oregon State.

Now another receiver is apparently gone.

According to Maize & Blue Review’s Trevor McCue, sophomore Karmello English, a former four-star recruit, is no longer with the program.

Michigan Football released its spring roster via MGoBlue Saturday, and Karmello English’s name was notably absent. Maize & Blue Review has confirmed with Michigan that English is no longer with the program.

English was a signing day addition to the team in December 2022. He got some early play at the beginning of the 2023 season but was rarely seen outside of the nonconference slate.

At the moment, Michigan football has Tyler Morris, Peyton O’Leary, Semaj Morgan, and Fredrick Moore as the returning pass catchers while Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart will come aboard as freshmen this season.

