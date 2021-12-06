Michigan football loses top recruiting staffer Courtney Morgan to Washington

Less than a year after he returned to Ann Arbor to lead Michigan football’s recruiting department, Courtney Morgan is leaving for Washington, the Free Press confirmed Monday.

Morgan joined the Wolverines as director of player personnel in April, replacing Matt Dudek. Reports have indicated Morgan will assume the same role with the Huskies.

COMMEMORATE THE SEASON: Celebrate Michigan's historic Big Ten championship with this new Free Press book!

Morgan, a former Michigan offensive lineman, was among a slew of new hires last offseason as head coach Jim Harbaugh added six new on-field assistants and revamped the sector Morgan was tasked with running. The Wolverines, however, have had modest success building their 2022 class, which is ranked 14th in the nation and includes only five players rated four stars or above.

The early signing period for the class of 2022 begins Dec. 15.

At Washington, Morgan will be reunited head coach Kalen DeBoer. In 2020, Morgan served as director of player personnel in DeBoer's first season at Fresno State.

MAKE YOUR PICK: Michigan vs. Georgia predictions in CFP semifinal: Who'll win Orange Bowl 2021?

Morgan, a Los Angeles native, has spent the majority of his career on the west coast. He also worked at UCLA and San Jose State, helping lead player development and recruiting.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football loses recruiting head Courtney Morgan to Washington