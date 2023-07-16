Michigan football loses out on teammate of Jadyn Davis

Michigan football was in the pole position for four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp, until it wasn’t.

The Wolverines were long favorites for the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day wideout — who is high school teammates with Michigan commits Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin. However, Shipp had a strong urge to stay home and play for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

He pledged to the Tar Heels on Sunday. Via On3’s Chad Simmons:

“At one time, Michigan was on top. I got the offer and after I went up there for a visit, Michigan was on top,” Shipp told On3. “It blew me away and they took the lead. I went back to Chapel Hill again though after that, and there was just a different feeling for me there. …That’s really what it came down to. I can’t explain it, that feeling in Chapel Hill felt like home.”

Who’s next?

Michigan already has the aforementioned Goodwin and four-star WR I’Marion Stewart committed. It appears to be in the driver’s seat for Idaho-based four-star Galton Bair, however if he is to commit, he won’t arrive on campus until 2026, as he plans to go on a two-year mission trip as part of the Latter Day Saints church.

The Wolverines are waiting on Missouri-based five-star Ryan Wingo, who won’t be deciding until early signing day. Georgia and Texas appear to be his leaders.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star Bredell Richardson is another option, though the maize and blue haven’t had much recent connection with him.

