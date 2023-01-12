Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal

He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school.

After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.

Michigan was thought to really need him in 2023, but it appears he’s on his way out, headed into the transfer portal once again.

Okie’s high school coach, Biff Poggi, instrumental in bringing him to Ann Arbor, just took the Charlotte job late in the season.

More on this story as it develops.

