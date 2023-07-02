Michigan football loses out on Ohio 4-star CB to Kentucky

Michigan football wanted at least some combination of Ohio-based cornerbacks to come in and don the winged helmet in the 2024 class. But the chances of such are dwindling significantly.

While Springfield (Ohio) four-star Aaron Scott has long been seen as the primary target, Bryce West was the 1B to his 1A. But West pledged to rival Ohio State during his official visit to Columbus, shortly after he was in Ann Arbor and declared to be 50-50 between the rival schools.

That left Terhyon Nichols from Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow, who also reportedly had an exceptional official visit. While Michigan never fully trended for Nichols, it did appear as if the Wolverines would get him if they really wanted him. However, on Sunday, Nichols chose to cross the border in the other direction, committing to Kentucky.

With Nichols off the board, Scott is now the only remaining high-profile cornerback target on the radar. The Wolverines will have to expand the board if they want to get two corners in this class or consider hitting the transfer portal (again) to fill up the position.

