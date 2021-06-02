Michigan football loses former West Bloomfield standout Cornell Wheeler to transfer portal

As a recruiting rush is underway across the country, Michigan football learned Wednesday it will have another opening on its roster.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Cornell Wheeler entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 231-pound West Bloomfield product is the second linebacker from the 2020 signing class to leave the program since April after William Mohan did so shortly before the end of spring practice.

Mohan has since landed at Tennessee.

At West Bloomfield, Wheeler made 295 tackles in his final two seasons and was rated a three-star prospect. His coach was Ron Bellamy, who is now an assistant at Michigan in charge of the safeties.

Wheeler is the 12th scholarship member of the Wolverines to enter the transfer portal since January. During that same period, Michigan has received commitments from two players who started their college careers at other programs — former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman and defensive tackle Jordan Whittley of Oregon State and Laney College.

