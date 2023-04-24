Michigan football loses former key piece to transfer portal

What could be is now what could have been.

Michigan football brought in former four-star wide receiver A.J. Henning out of the greater Chicago area as part of the 2020 class, and the jack-of-all-trades on offense was heavily utilized in 2021, but that was about it, offensively. In 2022, Henning was billed as being a Deebo Samuel-type piece, but the Wolverines relegated him mostly to kick and punt return duties. Even his jet sweep-usage was heavily minimized from 2021 to 2022.

On Monday, it appears that Henning is ready for a change of scenery. He took to Twitter to announce that he’s leaving Ann Arbor in favor of the NCAA transfer portal.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/piCk5k3xyH — AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) April 24, 2023

Henning will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school of choice. He had 28 returns for 201 yards last year, but only had nine receptions for 60 yards in the receiving game and three rushes for nine yards. The year before, he had just 10 receptions for 79 yards, but had nine rushing attempts for 162 yards. One of his two 2021 rushing touchdowns was the first score against rival Ohio State in the 42-27 upset victory.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire