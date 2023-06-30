Michigan football loses out on expected 2024 OT commitment

Michigan football may have had some big wins on the recruiting trail, but it has also gotten its fair share of inexplicable recent losses.

It started with linebacker Aaron Chiles, the longtime Michigan lean, choosing Florida. His teammate, edge rusher Darien Mayo — also thought to be a Michigan lean — then committed to Clemson. The Wolverines lost out on cornerback Bryce West to Ohio State, and some other prospects leaning toward the maize and blue also appear to be heading elsewhere.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Along the offensive line, he Wolverines already have five commitments — four-stars Luke Hamilton, Andrew Sprague, and Blake Frazier along with three-stars Ben Roebuck and Jake Guarnera — but are looking to add even more. Texas-based four-star Bennett Warren appears to be heavily favoring the maize and blue but after a successful official visit on June 16, the Wolverines appeared to be in the driver’s seat for the No. 145 player in the country, Copperas Cove (Tx.) four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini.

Uini went from appearing to be destined to stay in the south to suddenly heading north to Michigan, to staying to the south again. After his visit to Athens, the eighth-best offensive tackle in the country was suddenly leaning Georgia, and he made that official on Friday, commiting to the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and others. He had a reported 42 offers.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’8 325 OT from Copperas Cove, TX chose the Bulldogs over Michigan and Alabama “I’m home baby, let’s work🐶🐶🐶!”https://t.co/klQ2PLmCnf pic.twitter.com/rF1rZH9S5h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

Michigan football offered Uini’s little brother, a 2026 offensive tackle, on two weeks ago — his first offer.

Advertisement

The Wolverines will continue to work to add a sixth offensive lineman in the aforementioned Warren, though Tennessee appears to be surging in his recruitment.

More!

Charles Woodson continuing to recruit Aaron Scott for Michigan football Report: Former Michigan football RB Hassan Haskins arrested Michigan football commit makes big rise in new 2024 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire