Michigan football loses early enrollee to transfer portal
Another unexpected entry for Michigan football has been made into the transfer portal.
A day after projected starting cornerback DJ Waller, a former three-star from Youngstown, Ohio, entered the transfer portal, a first-year player who hasn’t even truly reached his freshman year is apparently on the move.
Having committed last June, Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley arrived in Ann Arbor in December and participated in bowl prep as the Wolverines made their run to a national championship. Beasley had garnered quite a lot of positive attention from the coaching staff between then and spring and was thought of having a bright future wearing maize and blue.
However, those dreams were dashed for Michigan fans as Beasley is reportedly getting out of his letter of intent and transferring elsewhere.
BREAKING: Michigan True Freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports
The 6’2 235 LB from Belleville, MI will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining
Held 25+ Offershttps://t.co/gvsx3NNSBO pic.twitter.com/m8gwThLo1f
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2024
Considering Beasley has yet to play a down in college football, he’ll have the full complement of eligibility. With Beasley gone, the Wolverines only have Mason Curtis as the 2024 class’ linebacker.