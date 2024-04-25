Michigan football loses early enrollee to transfer portal

Another unexpected entry for Michigan football has been made into the transfer portal.

A day after projected starting cornerback DJ Waller, a former three-star from Youngstown, Ohio, entered the transfer portal, a first-year player who hasn’t even truly reached his freshman year is apparently on the move.

Having committed last June, Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley arrived in Ann Arbor in December and participated in bowl prep as the Wolverines made their run to a national championship. Beasley had garnered quite a lot of positive attention from the coaching staff between then and spring and was thought of having a bright future wearing maize and blue.

However, those dreams were dashed for Michigan fans as Beasley is reportedly getting out of his letter of intent and transferring elsewhere.

BREAKING: Michigan True Freshman LB Jeremiah Beasley has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 235 LB from Belleville, MI will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining Held 25+ Offershttps://t.co/gvsx3NNSBO pic.twitter.com/m8gwThLo1f — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2024

Considering Beasley has yet to play a down in college football, he’ll have the full complement of eligibility. With Beasley gone, the Wolverines only have Mason Curtis as the 2024 class’ linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire