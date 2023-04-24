Michigan football loses defensive starter to transfer portal

Michigan football had something of a three-headed monster starting at the safety position last year. While Rod Moore was arguably the star, Makari Paige and R.J. Moten served as starters as well, with it being something of a rotation with the three.

Well, now the Wolverines can officially whittle that number down to two.

In something of a surprise, one of the three has decided to seek greener pastures elsewhere. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press’ Rainer Sabin, Moten, who was considered something of a tweener, jack-of-all-trades-type of safety, has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan safety R.J. Moten is in the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) April 24, 2023

Moten isn’t the only football player to enter the portal on Monday, with wide receiver A.J. Henning also opting to depart from Ann Arbor.

Hailing from the class of 2020, Moten started to really get run in 2021. The former four-star from Delran (N.J.) entered 2022 as the primary starter at safety opposite Moore, but with Paige’s emergence, it became more of a rotation — which appeared to be intact entering 2023.

Moten was ninth on the team with 31 tackles in 2022. He had three tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.

