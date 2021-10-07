Michigan football loses commitment from four-star recruit Mario Eugenio

Michigan football will have to be a little more active on the pass-rushing recruitment over the next few months.

Mario Eugenio, a four-star edge player — according to 247Sports Composite rankings — decommited Thursday from the Wolverines after announcing his pledge in July.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Eugenio is the No. 282 overall recruit and the No. 13 edge rusher. He also reported offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Miami and Oregon, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass-rusher had 17 sacks in 2020 and 13 sacks in 2019 while playing for Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, according to 247Sports.

Reporting by former Free Press sports writer Orion Sang contributed to this article.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football loses commitment from Mario Eugenio