Michigan football loses big time contributor to transfer portal

While the maize and blue managed to hold onto most of their personnel following Jim Harbaugh’s departure, eventually, in the new age of college football, there were bound to be losses. And on Friday morning, Michigan football lost a significant player who was expected to play a big role in 2024 and to be one who you could plan a future around.

Once a five-star and once a Clemson commit, Keon Sabb flipped to the Wolverines just before signing day in December 2021. He didn’t see the field a ton in year one, but in his sophomore campaign, he started four games, and had maybe his best game in college in the national championship game against Washington. Sabb, however, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan safety Keon Sabb has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. The former top-100 prospect and four-star recruit had 28 tackles and two interceptions this season. Read: https://t.co/BELcOjMlpU pic.twitter.com/NhgvK7OUto — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) February 16, 2024

Michigan still has not lost any expected full-time starters for the upcoming season to the transfer portal, though Sabb could have earned one either as nickel or displacing one of the other returning starters.

With Jim Harbaugh’s departure, players have until February 23 to enter the portal under the current 30-day window.

Sherrone Moore has struggled to finalize his staff, not of his own doing, as much as Harbaugh has slowly plundered the staff while some intended hires, such as Stephen Adegoke — who would have been Saab’s position coach — agreeing to come to Ann Arbor before ultimately being lured to remain in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire